NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Invests $375,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

Walt Disney stock opened at $118.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

