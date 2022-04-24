NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in UDR by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,157,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in UDR by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in UDR by 4.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,661,000 after buying an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.36, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

