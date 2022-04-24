NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $126.80 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.69.

