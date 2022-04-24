Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $48.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.11 million to $48.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $128.65 million, with estimates ranging from $124.58 million to $132.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Navitas Semiconductor.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million.

NVTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 707,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,526. The company has a current ratio of 27.16, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $22.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07.

About Navitas Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.