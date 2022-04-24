Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NMM stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $609.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.16. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $37.16.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $268.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.96 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 72.38% and a return on equity of 25.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 6,215.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after acquiring an additional 611,991 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 13.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,583 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

