National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.47 Million

Analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $185.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.04 million and the highest is $187.79 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $179.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $754.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $747.37 million to $768.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $792.19 million, with estimates ranging from $747.36 million to $820.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,113,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,862,000 after buying an additional 935,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,833 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,768,000 after purchasing an additional 709,779 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,376,000 after purchasing an additional 87,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. 1,171,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,368. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.