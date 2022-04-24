National Bankshares Raises Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$20.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELD. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.56.

TSE ELD opened at C$14.20 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.93.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$308.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$423,294.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,520 shares in the company, valued at C$1,393,748.80. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 9,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total transaction of C$133,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,587,988.91. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,768 shares of company stock worth $716,880.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

