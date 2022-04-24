My DeFi Pet One Day Volume Tops $1.29 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.29 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00046588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.30 or 0.07407299 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00043528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,638.09 or 0.99925675 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

