M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $318.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.48. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $180.41 and a 52-week high of $335.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,690. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

