M&T Bank Corp Has $5.71 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 4,347.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $57.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

