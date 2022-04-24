M&T Bank Corp Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $27,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $454.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $379.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $363.54 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.