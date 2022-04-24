Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MPLX. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.38.

NYSE MPLX opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. Mplx has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.60%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,500.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Mplx by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

