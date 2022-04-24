Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Mplx alerts:

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,094,500 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MPLX stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.92. 1,436,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,376. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. Mplx has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.60%.

Mplx Company Profile (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.