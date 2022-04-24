Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Brokerages predict that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTSGet Rating) will report sales of $60,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. Motus GI reported sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $1.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $2.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.58 million, with estimates ranging from $9.05 million to $10.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 4,867.77% and a negative return on equity of 83.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOTS remained flat at $$0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 222,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,957. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

