Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,583,000 after acquiring an additional 474,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,592,000 after acquiring an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,298 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.71.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $4.17 on Friday, reaching $84.74. 11,455,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,950,868. The stock has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.63.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

