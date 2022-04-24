Morgan Stanley Lowers Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Price Target to €32.00

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €33.00 ($35.48) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PRYMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Prysmian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Prysmian from €38.00 ($40.86) to €36.00 ($38.71) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prysmian from €36.20 ($38.92) to €38.00 ($40.86) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.33.

OTCMKTS:PRYMY opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. Prysmian has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants and transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers advanced services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

