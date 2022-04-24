Morgan Stanley Increases DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $143.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.90.

DTE Energy stock opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.35.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

