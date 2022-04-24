Morgan Stanley Increases Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $101.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $96.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ameren has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average of $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.46%.

In other Ameren news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

