Modefi Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges (MOD)

Modefi (MOD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Modefi has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Modefi has a total market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $119,965.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modefi coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00033946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00103879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Modefi Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,879,525 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

