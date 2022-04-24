MKM Partners Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,625.00 to $4,550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $4,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,095.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,887.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,671.45 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,089.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,244.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

