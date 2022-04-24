MintMe.com Coin Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $11.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,587.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.55 or 0.07417858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.27 or 0.00265911 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.12 or 0.00790943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.68 or 0.00671114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00087043 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00388590 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

