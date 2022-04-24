Minter Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,334.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (BIP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $2,334.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.78 or 0.00228776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00182185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00038332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.24 or 0.07404399 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,772,421,640 coins and its circulating supply is 5,567,212,073 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

