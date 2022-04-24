MimbleWimbleCoin Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.52 or 0.00021507 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $92.33 million and $44,371.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.09 or 0.00252556 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00011126 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004413 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.87 or 0.00648132 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,832,761 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.