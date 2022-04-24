Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. provides mercury capture systems and technologies to power plants and coal-burning units primarily in the United States and Canada. Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is headquartered in Worthington, Ohio. “
Shares of Midwest Energy Emissions stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Midwest Energy Emissions has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $31.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.06.
Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.
