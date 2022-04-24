Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,476,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $66.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,751,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

