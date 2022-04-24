MIB Coin One Day Volume Reaches $24.00 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $328,756.29 and approximately $24.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00070724 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010545 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000196 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 433,820,162 coins and its circulating supply is 156,518,234 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

