MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MGIC Investment by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MGIC Investment by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in MGIC Investment by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. 1,771,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

