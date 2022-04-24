Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$71.67.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$69.82 on Wednesday. Metro has a 12 month low of C$55.50 and a 12 month high of C$73.54. The stock has a market cap of C$16.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.69.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.1000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Metro’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

