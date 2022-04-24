Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.20.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MTRAF opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. Metro has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $58.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.