Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTRO. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 77 ($1.00) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of MTRO stock opened at GBX 91.30 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.98. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.89 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147.80 ($1.92).

In related news, insider Nick Winsor bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £45,500 ($59,198.54).

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

