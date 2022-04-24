MetaHash Market Cap Hits $13.15 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $13.15 million and $503,663.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00047648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.47 or 0.07407862 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00040841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,599.97 or 1.00206364 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,385,423,579 coins and its circulating supply is 3,214,625,151 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

