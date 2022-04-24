Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($96.77) to €83.00 ($89.25) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($118.28) to €105.00 ($112.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($122.58) to €104.00 ($111.83) in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.79 and a fifty-two week high of $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.03.

Mercedes-Benz Group ( OTCMKTS:DDAIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.62 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group (Get Rating)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.