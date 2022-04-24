Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 231.38 ($3.01).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.86) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.67) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

MRO stock traded down GBX 5.10 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 123.55 ($1.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,278,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,374,901. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 197.89 ($2.57). The company has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 149.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.30%.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Heather Lawrence bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($33,957.85). Also, insider David Lis purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £46,550 ($60,564.66). Insiders have acquired 74,096 shares of company stock worth $9,256,520 over the last three months.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

