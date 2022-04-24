Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

