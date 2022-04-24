MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,643,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDxHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000.

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.

