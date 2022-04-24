MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “
Shares of NASDAQ MDXH opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16.
About MDxHealth (Get Rating)
MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDxHealth (MDXH)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDxHealth (MDXH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.