McGinn Investment Management Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 252,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $1,446,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $4.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,266,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,700. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.