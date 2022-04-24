McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 2.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $5.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.17. 2,643,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,985. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $185.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.96.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

