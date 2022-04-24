MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Lowered to $55.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.55.
Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34.
In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $898,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240 over the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxLinear (MXL)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.