MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Lowered to $55.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.55.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $898,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240 over the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

