Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Maverix Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of CVE:MMX opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 90,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$565,734.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$999,415.20. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Gordon Fargey sold 13,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.27, for a total value of C$82,866.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,397,887.37. Insiders have sold a total of 104,363 shares of company stock valued at $653,545 over the last three months.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

