Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Maverix Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of CVE:MMX opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.26 and a 1 year high of C$5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.76.
Maverix Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.
