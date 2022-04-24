Mask Network (MASK) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $121.77 million and $39.05 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.18 or 0.00010524 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00034196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00104092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Mask Network

