Masari (MSR) Trading Down 22.2% Over Last Week

Masari (MSR) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Masari coin can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Masari has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $221,942.38 and approximately $192.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,497.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.27 or 0.07441684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.52 or 0.00267159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.67 or 0.00794165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014914 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.05 or 0.00676120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00087605 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.74 or 0.00389229 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

