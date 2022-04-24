Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 299,951 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Marvell Technology worth $141,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,126 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,809,000 after purchasing an additional 512,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,611 shares of company stock valued at $15,290,489. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. B. Riley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,634,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.80. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

