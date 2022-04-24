Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

MGDPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of MGDPF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 45,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,818. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. Marathon Gold has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.