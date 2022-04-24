Lympo Market Token (LMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $96,753.28

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $96,753.28 and $10,709.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00046286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,959.38 or 0.07455488 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043169 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,659.40 or 0.99912925 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

