LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE LTC opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,854,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,540,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after acquiring an additional 213,028 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127,927 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

