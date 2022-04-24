Lp Bleichroeder Buys 38,465 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 38,465 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $294,257.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,872,091 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 54,593 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $416,544.59.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Lp Bleichroeder acquired 239,427 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,171.81.

Shares of CMPO opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.21. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

