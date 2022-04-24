Lossless (LSS) Price Reaches $0.57 on Top Exchanges

Lossless (LSS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Lossless has a market cap of $25.93 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00046836 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.81 or 0.07394636 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00042077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,599.17 or 1.00219134 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

