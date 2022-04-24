Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LBPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 237.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $135,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.