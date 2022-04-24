LOCGame (LOCG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $243,489.00

LOCGame (LOCG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. LOCGame has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $243,489.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LOCGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LOCGame has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00046789 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.28 or 0.07425096 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00041126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,596.60 or 1.00403173 BTC.

About LOCGame

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

LOCGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars.

