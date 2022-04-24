LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). LivePerson reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.74 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. William Blair downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $27,544.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 3,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $77,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $807,191 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 11.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 999,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,132. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $68.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

